‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli & Lani Can’t Make Up Their Minds

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming summer storylines reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) won’t be able to figure out their relationship so quickly.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives viewers watched last week and Eli got fed up with Lani’s obsession with baby David as well as her very close relationship with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). So, he lost his cool and told her that he was done with the relationship.

Lani was stunned that Eli would break up with her and seemed to not find herself guilty of his accusations. However, in the upcoming weeks, it seems that the couple will find their way back to one another.

In a brand new summer preview, Eli and Lani are seen spending time together again, and by the Fourth of July, it seems they’ll be right back in each other’s lives.

The pair are seen snuggling up as they watch fireworks together, likely at the annual Horton BBQ. They tell one another that they have missed each other, and it looks like they’ll fall right back into each other’s arms without missing a beat.

Eli and Lani have quickly become one of the viewers’ favorite couples on the show, and with a lack of the old school soap opera super couples in Salem, the pair have brought a lot of love and drama to many scenes.

As many fans will remember, Eli and Lani have been through so much together. The couple previously had a bit of a fling, but nothing came of it. Then they cheated on their significant others during a one night stand together that saw Lani get pregnant.

The pair eventually forged a loving friendship and were there for each other after their son, David Abraham, was born prematurely and didn’t survive. The baby’s death was hard for the couple, but also bonded them together in a very special way, eventually leading them to romance.

Since that time, they had been going strong and seemingly getting closer to one another each day. However, when Rafe took in Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) son, whose name is also David, Lani seemed to get lost in taking care of the little boy.

Eli tried to talk to her about his concerns, but things got so bad that he was forced to end their relationship.

Fans can see more of Eli and Lani’s journey back to one another when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.