Video Reportedly Shows David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Being Brutally Beaten By Angry Crowd In Dominican Republic

A series of videos showed the bloody and gruesome beating of a man identified as the suspect in the shooting of baseball legend David Ortiz.

Reports circulated late on Sunday that Ortiz was shot during an attempted robbery in his native Dominican Republic. The Boston Red Sox legend was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and his condition was not immediately clear.

Almost at the same time that reports emerged that Ortiz had been shot, a series of videos were posted to the internet purporting to show the bloody beating of a man identified as the suspect in the shooting. While the veracity of these videos have not yet been confirmed, some have been shared by news outlets including Barstool Sports. The sports/entertainment site posted one of the videos on Twitter (be warned, the video shows the graphic beating and may be disturbing for some viewers).

In the videos, which were taken by several members of the angry crowd that had gathered, the alleged suspect could be seen cowering on the ground and covering his head as crowd members kicked him. The man’s head was bloodied from the beating, and blood also covered the wall behind the alleged suspect.

Other video published by the Dominican news outlet CDN 37 showed police detaining what appeared to be a suspect in Ortiz’s shooting. The news outlet reported that police had arrested one person, but it was not clear if it was the same person seen in the beating video or if the person in the back of a police pickup truck was the same.

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

The circumstances of the shooting were not yet fully clear, though reports indicated that David Ortiz was shot in an attempted robbery outside an entertainment center.

Even David Ortiz’s father, reached for comment by ESPN, did not have many details in the immediate wake of the shooting.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” David’s father told ESPN reporter Marly Rivera.

BREAKING: David Ortiz reportedly shot in leg in Dominican Republichttps://t.co/FVkYeU2Yft pic.twitter.com/CZpHMHwStS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 10, 2019

Police in the Dominican Republic have not yet named the suspect in David Ortiz’s shooting, or given an update on the condition of either the suspect or the baseball legend. Ortiz was reportedly headed to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery, and a condition was not yet available.