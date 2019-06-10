‘One Piece’ Wano Arc Release Date Revealed!

When the One Piece Whole Cake Island Arc came to an end, most fans expected that Wano Arc would be coming up next. After succeeding with their mission to take back Vinsmoke Sanji from Emperor Big Mom, the Straw Hat Pirates are set to focus on the preparations for their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. However, before heading into the Land of Wano, One Piece first featured the meeting of the 50 leaders all around the world called the Reverie.

Luckily, the One Piece Reverie Arc didn’t go as boring as most fans think it would be. The ongoing arc featured several interesting scenes including the meeting of the three princesses who were once saved by Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, the surprise visit of Emperor Shanks to the Five Elders, the clash between two Celestial Dragons, the invasion of Sabo and the Revolutionary Army, and the first appearance of Im-sama and the giant straw hat located at the Holy Land Mary Geoise.

The preview for One Piece Episode 889 hinted at the start of the Reverie and the Five Elders finally going into action. However, after the preview was shown, what’s featured next is the announcement most One Piece fans are waiting for since the end of the Whole Cake Island Arc. One Piece Episode 889 preview revealed that Wano Arc is set to begin on July 7.

“I’m gonna kick the Emperor of the Sea, Kaido’s butt! Tough enemies are waiting for him! Samurai, shogun, and ninja! One Piece! The Land of Wano Arc will finally begin!”

After wreaking havoc at the Whole Cake Island, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are set to invade another territory of one of the Four Emperors of the Sea- Beast Pirates captain Kaido, who is considered as the strongest creature in the world. While Luffy headed into a mission to take back Sanji, Zoro, Usopp, Robin, and Franky went directly to the Land of Wano to train and make plans and strategies to take down Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

However, there is a strong chance that Emperor Kaido isn’t the only Yonko Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will be dealing with in the Land of Wano. In one of the episodes for One Piece Reverie Arc, Emperor Big Mom contacted Emperor Kaido, telling him that they should team up to beat Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Both Yonkos have legitimate reasons to go after Luffy. Luffy and his crew messed up with Emperor Kaido’s SMILE devil fruit trade, while they gave Emperor Big Mom a huge embarrassment after infiltrating and successfully leaving the Whole Cake Island alive.