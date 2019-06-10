Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Culpo was spotted showing off some serious skin on social media this week.

On Sunday night, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new bikini selfie, which had her over 4.1 million followers going crazy.

In the sultry snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model dons a skimpy nude bikini and looks right at home as she strikes a pose for the camera.

Olivia flaunts her world-famous curves as the bikini puts the model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs on full display.

Culpo sits on her knees on a lounge chair as she soaks up some sun in her latest photo. She sports a deep tan all over her body and looks away from the camera as she gives a seductive stare to her side.

Olivia has her shoulder-length, dark hair parted to the side and pulled back behind her head. She also dons a full face of makeup for the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and dramatic lashes.

Culpo adds to her glam look by rocking some pink blush, nude lips, and highlighter to give her skin a little extra shimmer.

In the background of the photograph a gorgeous swimming pool can be seen, as well as other enjoying the sun and lounging by the water.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo is one of the women predicted to possibly be Bradley Cooper’s next girlfriend.

As many fans already know, Cooper and his longtime love, Irina Shayk, recently called it quits after four years together. The couple share one daughter, Lea, and many fans believe that he’ll soon have a new main squeeze.

Although Bradley’s A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, is rumored to be the actor’s likely next love interest, Page Six reports that Olivia could make a good pair for the hunky A-lister.

Culpo is a former Miss Universe and a model, which seems to be Cooper’s type. However, she also comes from a large, close-knit family, loves sports, and can play the cello.

Since Bradley has already dated multiple gorgeous, talented, women, has revealed that family is very important to him, and is a lover of sports and music, Olivia could prove to be a perfect match for him in the future.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo’s life as a model, family outings, and more by following her on Instagram.