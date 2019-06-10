Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be In British ‘Vogue’s’ September Issue

As a Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle was no stranger to interviews with magazines. However, the Los Angeles native-turned-British royal can now reportedly add another feather to her cap: a feature in British Vogue.

According to The Sun, the duchess will be the focus of a photo shoot for the prestigious September issue of the magazine, in addition to writing a story about the philanthropic endeavors she is most passionate about. She allegedly declined being on the cover of the renowned magazine.

“Edward has been courting her since day one. Anna is massively miffed that she’s missed out,” a source said, referencing the rivalry between Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful and American Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Wintour has been open in her admiration of the Suits actress, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex is inspiring new fashion choices and admitting that Meghan, along with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, would be her “dream” guests for the Met Gala, per The Inquisitr.

However, the source emphasized that Meghan’s participation in the glossy spread will be less on beauty and fashion and more on spreading her message of charity and empowerment.

“Meghan is going to write a piece on causes such as female empowerment and women’s education.”

“This is nothing to do with Archie, or family, or home life. It’s purely on women’s empowerment,” the source added.

This is not the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has been in a major magazine. In 2017, she broke from the tradition of the “quiet royal girlfriend” and graced the cover of Vanity Fair.

The accompanying interview was extremely open about her relationship with the red-headed prince, raising some eyebrows in more traditional circles.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she told Vanity Fair.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us… Personally, I love a great love story.”

Meghan also could get some advice from the Duchess of Cambridge, who famously graced the storied magazine’s 100th issue back in 2016.

Loading...

Kate allegedly had nearly full control of the photo shoot, going for a natural theme and taking the photographs at her Norfolk Home in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is a patron.

Kate and Meghan are also following in the footsteps of their famous mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Diana appeared in Vogue four times throughout her life.