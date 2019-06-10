The First ‘Good Trouble’ Season 2 Sneak Peek Is Live

In 2013, Freeform debuted The Fosters, which focused on an interracial lesbian couple and the children they fostered and later adopted. The Fosters ran for five seasons before it was canceled, but not before the network announced its plans for a spin-off.

The spin-off, Good Trouble, focuses on the couple’s two daughters, Callie and Mariana, played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. The new series is set several years after The Fosters ended, and follows Callie and Mariana as they do their best to navigate being away from home for the first time. As adults, the women end up living in a communal living space called The Coterie with roommates who later become a part of the show’s storyline.

The show also documents the women’s romantic adventures, including Mariana’s first attempt at a threesome, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, and Callie’s on-again, off-again relationship with her bisexual artist roommate, played by Tommy Martinez. As for career choices, Callie has taken a job as a law clerk, while Mariana works as a software engineer.

Good Trouble was so well-received that the network renewed the series for a second season before its first season ended. The second season is set to air later this year, and based on the first sneak peek uploaded to the TV Promo’s official account, it looks like things are about to get a little heavy for the roomies.

The clip starts off with Dennis, played by Josh Pence, banging aimlessly on a set of drums, his melancholic tune serving as the theme music for the rest of the teaser. The video then cuts to Malika, played by Zuri Adele, who is sitting in her bedroom staring at a poster of a victim of police brutality. Later, viewers see Mariana walking into work while all her male co-workers are watching and whispering about her as she makes her way to her desk. Martinez’s Gael is seen next. The aspiring artist can be seen sitting in his bedroom reading negative comments about his recent art show.

As for Callie, who is notably missing from the clip, she’s hoping to “work to change the law and make it better” in Season 2.

The official episode description reads as follows, according to the TV Promo’s channel.

“The outcome of the Jamal Thompson case is decided, and Callie is forced to decide what she’s willing to fight for. Mariana jumps into a new relationship but stumbles into a situation she wasn’t prepared to face. Alice attempts to win Joey back, while Davia attempts to help Dennis.”

Loading...

Season 1 of Good Trouble is currently available to stream, and Season 2 is expected to premiere on Tuesday, June 18, on Freeform.