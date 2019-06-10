‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Leaves Little To The Imagination With Sexy Swimsuit Snapshot

Brooks Nader was one of the six lucky girls who made it to the final round of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search 2019. As a result, Nader was featured in the latest edition of the magazine, which is a dream-come-true situation for any model out there.

However, Brooks doesn’t want to stop there and wants to compete in the First Rookie of SI Swimsuit 2020 competition too. For the purpose, Nader is posting lots of her bikini pictures on her Instagram account lately through which she is reminding her fans to vote for her.

In the latest share, which was captured for the pages of this year’s issue, Brooks could be seen donning a dangerously-short crochet bikini that struggled to contain her assets. And as she threw her head back, ran a hand through her hair, and struck a side pose, she exposed major side boob to set pulses immediately racing.

That’s not all, but the risque picture also put Nader’s well-toned abs on full display to leave her fans’ jaws dropped. In terms of her aesthetics, the model opted for minimal makeup to be in line with the beach photo shoot, while she let her brunette tresses down and decided to ditch accessories so as not to take away the attention from her racy bikini.

Within 10 hours of having been posted, and as of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 5,200 likes and 109 comments, as fans praised Brooks for her amazing figure and sexy persona, while others wished her the best of luck for next year’s competition.

“You have my vote x1000!! So proud of you, Brooks,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Great body, Miss Nader. I love your curves,” wrote another.

A third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, said that he is absolutely in love with Brooks and would do anything to win her heart.

In an interview with Maxim, Brooks revealed that she looks for certain qualities in a future boyfriend, which include confidence and a good sense of humor. And the good news is that the model is a very confident person herself and she revealed that if she likes someone, she won’t hesitate to make the first move.

“He will know if I am interested. I’m very upfront and open about what and who I want.”

Prior to posting the picture, Brooks once again titillated her fans with a snap where she could be seen donning a white swimsuit with a cut-out design that perfectly hugged her figure and accentuated her famous curves.

Like the current picture, the previous one also gained significant traction, which shows that the model is immensely-popular on the photo-sharing website. By that count, whether she wins next year’s competition or not, she has definitely won the hearts of legions of followers on social media, and there seems to be no looking back for her.