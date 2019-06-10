Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Toronto Raptors Live Stream: Game 5, Start Time — Can Warriors Survive?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty faces its greatest threat as they must recover from a 3-1 deficit to the Toronto Raptors, something only 11 NBA teams have ever accomplished.

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors became only the 11th team in NBA playoff history to blow a three games to one lead in seven-game playoff series, and even with their three NBA titles in the last four seasons, the Warriors have never lived down the stigma of letting that lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers get away, as NBC Sports reports. But the Warriors finally have a chance at redemption, because now they are the team that must recover from a 3-1 deficit if they want two win back-to-back titles, after the Toronto Raptors took command of the series with a comprehensive, 13-point win in Game 4, and now try to close out the series in the game that will live stream from Canada.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors fifth and possibly deciding game of their 2018-2019 NBA Finals championship series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The action gets underway at 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific, and 8 p.m. Central at the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, June 10.

In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals Game 5 will be 2 a.m., British Summer Time, on Tuesday morning, June 11, while in Australia the game tips off on Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 9 a.m. Western.

If the Raptors succeed in bringing the NBA championship trophy to Canada for the first time in the league’s history, they will trace the victory to one move, made back on July 18 of 2018. That, of course, came when the Raptors traded their most iconic player, DeMar DeRozan, to the San Antonio Spurs and in return received All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, as NBA.com reported.

Leonada has done nothing for the team but dominate the Raptors playoff run, almost single-handedly propelling the Raptors to within one win of the NBA championship, scoring 30-plus points in 14 playoff games along the way, per Basketball Reference.

But the Warriors may have a secret weapon to stop the Raptors from putting an end to their dynasty, with superstar Kevin Durant cleared to practice and possibly be ready to take the court for Game 5 on Monday night, according to an NBA.com report.

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors goes for his 15th 30-plus point game of the playoffs. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Game 5 showdown live stream online from Canada, log in to ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite television provider, or internet service provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

Another way that fans with login credentials to a cable, satellite, or online TV streaming package provider are able to watch the game for free, is via the ABC TV site online.

But there is a way to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game stream live for free and with no cable subscription at all. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those packages will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Warriors vs. Raptors game — and the upcoming live NBA Finals games in that period, if there are any — at no charge.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.