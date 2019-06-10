American Instagram Model Emily Tanner’s New Bikini Pic Sets Pulses Racing

American Instagram star Emily Tanner, who is popular among her 450,000-plus followers for her bikini snapshots, recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new photo — one which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the racy share, the model could be seen lying on a sofa, wearing a skimpy orange bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs, a bit of sideboob, as well as her enviable abs. The model completed her look with a pair of white platform sneakers, while she kept it simple by opting for minimal makeup.

Finally, Emily let her blonde tresses down, rested an arm on her forehead and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Detroit, Michigan.

Within six hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has racked up close to 15,000 likes and 230-plus comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the sexy model in explicit terms.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that he can never get enough of Emily because she is “absolutely gorgeous,” while another fan told Emily that he is in love with her and would love to meet her one day. A third fan flirtatiously wrote that he is coincidentally visiting Detroit and wishes to be there with Emily so that he could spend quality time with her.

Prior to posting the said snap, Emily treated herself to a bathroom snap wherein she could be seen donning an animal-print bikini while looking in the mirror and fixing her hair which she wore into a bun. As the picture was captured from behind, the camera focused on Emily’s pert derriere — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans went totally wild with excitement at the sheer display of skin.

The picture, which was captured at Soho Beach House, Miami, racked up close to 22,000 likes and 260-plus comments as of this writing. This shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and her popularity seems to be growing with each passing day.

According to an article by Click On Detroit, the hot model is beauty with brains as she hold a degree in public health from Michigan State University. In an interview with the outlet, she said that she never thought of becoming a model. However, a photographer discovered her and captured some pictures of her — ones which she absolutely loved. Thereafter, she posted them on Instagram and they became an instant hit. That’s when she realized that she can be a good Instagram model.