Emily Ratajkowski Gets Racy In The Bare Minimum On The Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet

Emily Ratajkowski joined other popular personalities on the red carpet for the 2019 Tony Awards held at legendary Radio City Music Hall on Sunday. The Gone Girl actress certainly wasn’t shy as she sauntered through the fancy theater crowd, her dark hair looking as if it had recently been cut into a short-ish bob that just grazed her nearly bare shoulders.

The 28-year-old cover girl — who was featured in Robin Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams’s “Blurred Lines” music video in 2013 while in the nude — seemed very comfortable with her impeccable body. As seen in the Instagram photo below, Emily unceasingly appears to have no real problem showing off as much skin as possible while still wearing at least a little bit of fabric.

While her 2019 Tony Awards red carpet appearance was a little more covered up, Ratajkowski did have on the bare minimum for prime time television. She was rocking her lithe body in a flashy Michael Kors gown (seen above with the fashion designer and Lance LePere, Kors’ spouse and fellow designer) that looked as if it was an exaggerated version of a bikini. To be sure, plenty of side boob escaped Emily’s particular style selection.

Although Emily Ratajkowski is not known as a Broadway baby, this California-raised, London-born celebrity does support the New York City-based theater community. In fact, the brunette beauty told CBS reporters Donny Directo and Montego Glover on June 9 that she was very glad to be in Manhattan for The Great White Way’s biggest night as she chatted with the pair on the Tony Awards red carpet.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

As she spoke, Emily’s black-colored getup was definitely in focus. The delicious ensemble featured a dangerously low neckline, plunging all the way down her taut midsection to her navel. In addition, the Michael Kors-designed dress — which was embellished with shiny black edging — included large, racy cutouts on each side while the rest of the black-tie frock came down into a gathered skirt. That bit resembled the bottom half of a modernized harem costume.

For what it’s worth, everyone who follows her would find it hard to imagine that this Hollywood star would ever claim to be part of a harem. She seems far too much of an individual diva to join such a crowd. In fact, no matter what crowd Emily Ratajkowski happens to have joined for the moment, she always emerges as the star of the show. Well, at least the star of the sartorial show.

And that’s how it was tonight for the 2019 Tony Awards on the red carpet in front of Radio City Music Hall as this gorgeous woman stood against a wall of flowers that looked like the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag.

Indeed, multi-talented Emily Ratajkowski is a huge hit everywhere she goes and in whatever she decides to wear. That is just how it is for the curvaceous cover girl who seems to be everywhere and anywhere there is a red carpet these days.