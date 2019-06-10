Instagram Star Hilde Osland Shows Off Major Cleavage As She Plays Guitar In New Video

Blonde bombshell Hilde Osland, famous among her 1.1 million Instagram followers for flaunting her incredible assets in skimpy clothes, is at it again. The model recently took to her page and flaunted not only major cleavage through her revealing crop top, but also and showed off her amazing singing talent.

In the video, which the model posted on Sunday evening, she was featured wearing a crop top with a very low neckline that allowed her to put her famous curves on full display, while she completed her look with a pair of ribbed jeans to keep it chic and stylish.

In terms of her beauty looks, Hilde opted for a full face of makeup and let her blond tresses down, while she kept it simple by accessorizing with a delicate gold pendant with her name engraved on it.

She could be seen playing a guitar while singing, “I Don’t Care,” by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

Those who might not know, although Hilde’s claim to fame is her modeling career, she was initially introduced to the world after she participated in a Norwegian talent hunt show Idol Norway where she stunned everyone with her singing talent and looks.

Even though the blonde bombshell couldn’t make it to the final round of the singing competition, she attracted legions of followers on Instagram where she started sharing cover songs as well as her bikini pictures. As a result, Hilde not only successfully started collaborating with many brands through Instagram but her follower-base grew to 1.3 million — a figure that seems to be increasing day by day.

Within five hours of going live, and as of this writing, Hilde’s video amassed 105,000-plus views as well as more than 1,100 comments wherein fans praised the model-cum-singer for her beautiful looks and sexy body, as well as her voice.

One fan wrote that Hilde is the “most beautiful woman on Instagram,” while another one opined that Hilde is extremely underrated and that she should make it to the mainstream modeling industry because she is “top model material.”

A third fan pointed out that Hilde has amazing guitar playing skills and requested her to teach him, adding that he would love to learn from her.

Other fans, per usual, used various complimentary words and phrases for Hilde, while the remaining fans used emojis to express their admiration for the model.

According to an article by Height Line, the 31-year-old model was born in Norway but her family moved to Australia where she grew up and completed her graduate degree. The model currently lives in Sydney but travels around the world for her modeling activities.