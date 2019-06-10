Wendy Williams Stuns In Dangerously Tiny Shorts At L.A. Pride With Blac Chyna

Wendy Williams completely stunned her fans on Saturday when she arrived at Los Angeles Pride wearing extremely short shorts alongside her new friend, model Blac Chyna. The daytime talk show host looked fierce and happy as she stepped on stage to help celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month, according to Hollywood Life.

Video footage from the event, which appeared on Instagram account The Shade Room, showed Chyna stepping onto the stage first. She wore a short neon green dress that put her curves on full display and thigh-high white heeled boots while her hair was styled in giant, white blonde curls. Williams entered shortly after the 31-year-old model, greeted with cheers and applause from eager fans.

The 54-year-old radio personality looked breathtaking in tiny pink shorts that showed off her lean legs. Meanwhile, she wore a white deep V-neck T-shirt with a white, shimmering, cape-like kimono. Her long, blonde hair fell neatly down her shoulders. She accesorized the bold look with brown sunglasses and big silver necklaces. As she stepped in front of the crowd, Williams lifted her arms to let the kimono blow in the breeze before walking confidently to center stage and hugging Chyna.

At the end of the video, Williams smiled brightly when a voice off-camera said, “Oh s***! Oh! How you doin’?”

The Shade Room’s clip was viewed by followers over 2 million times. In the comments, fans gave Williams some love.

“Yessss living her best life,” one user wrote with fire emojis.

“When you get rid of a toxic man???????? the glow be real,” another said.

Loading...

The talk show host later shared a selfie with Chyna from the event on Instagram. The photo showed Williams leaning in close to Chyna, who made a kissing face for the camera.

“What’s really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister!” she wrote in the caption. “How you doin? I’m in Chy-town!”

Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, back in April after his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his child. Williams quickly cut ties with Hunter by moving out of their shared home in New Jersey to an apartment in Manhattan, New York. She also fired him as executive producer of the Wendy Williams Show and reportedly divided their finances.

Since the split, Williams has been spending time out with friends frequently and going on several dates. She has been incredibly open about her dating life on her talk show in recent weeks; Williams revealed to fans last month that she often has a “parade” of men coming to and from her apartment as she continues to enjoy the single life.