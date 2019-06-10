‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Explains Why She ‘Ghosted’ Joe Abruzzo

Fans of Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis know that she has been dating country singer Hunter Price for over six months, so they were surprised during the current season that another man has been mentioned as a boyfriend, and that’s former Florida politician, Joseph Abruzzo.

In the first four episodes of Southern Charm, fans learned that Kathryn was dating a new guy named Joe who was a politician living in Boca Raton, Florida whom she met with friends at a football game. She joked that she had a type because he was a politician like her ex, Thomas Ravenel, but unlike her ex, he is a Democrat.

Dennis told Bravo that it was friend and castmate, Danni Baird who helped her realize that she was repeating familiar patterns, and Abruzzo wasn’t the guy for her. Even fans of the show raised eyebrows when seemingly out of the blue, Dennis started talking about buying a Rolls-Royce after learning that Abruzzo was a Rolls-Royce enthusiast.

Kathryn explains that when Danni and others expressed concern over the way she was being treated, a bell went off in her head.

“We just met whenever my friends had met him; I didn’t know him well enough to pick up on patterns to then make a decision whether or not to move forward. Whenever I noticed Danni [Baird] being upset with me because she didn’t agree with the way he talked to me or things he did, that’s when I started to think, hm, if my friends are turning on me, I do not need this man in my life. Girls are more important than any kind of dude.”

Dennis says that cutting things off cold turkey with Abruzzo, she learned a new word from Urban Dictionary, and that’s “ghosted.” She said that she got tired of all of his “ridiculous excuses” and simply ghosted him, meaning that she just stopped returning his calls, and moved on.

Cheat Sheet says that Kathryn got out just in time because Abruzzo, who was in the middle of a protracted divorce and custody battle, was accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife, Brandy Abruzzo. His ex then posted unclad photos of the former senator with a message that said, “You can have him, ladies, He abuses women and has a porn addiction. This is your State Senator. At least my pics are tasteful.”

If Kathryn Dennis was trying to avoid drama, it’s probably for the best that she moved on.