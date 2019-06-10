Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Reveals That He Cheated On Her With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, recently decided to speak her truth in a revealing interview.

Since Thompson was thrust into the spotlight due to his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, Craig has reportedly never spoken about the details regarding her split from Thompson.

However, HotNewHipHop reports that Craig’s November, 2018, court documents from her child support case against Thompson share how she felt about the situation between her ex and Kardashian. In one section of the document, the outlet reports that Craig claimed that she was forced into bed rest after giving birth to her and Thompson’s son, Prince, 2.

Craig also reportedly confirmed that Thompson was cheating with the Good American CEO while Craig was pregnant. The infidelity was what reportedly contributed to Craig’s stress and further pregnancy complications.

Radar Online also shared that during their two-year relationship, Thompson expressed to Craig on multiple occasions his desire to have a family. She also stated that the couple was experiencing fertility issues but, “encouraged me to exhaust every avenue we possibly could to start our family.” She also claimed that Thompson cheated on her just one month into the pregnancy, but promised he would change for the sake of his family.

Craig said that, initially, she believed her ex and even moved into his Los Angeles home with him. However, due to more infidelity, Craig reportedly moved back in with her parents in the summer of 2016. Weeks later, she said she began seeing Thompson with Kardashian online, as pictures of the two on a romantic getaway began to surface.

“Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Craig stated in her court documents. “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

While there were complications during the pregnancy, Craig gave birth to their son in December of 2016. and the newborn was free of any illnesses. Two years later, Kardashian faced a similar situation while she was pregnant with her and Thompson’s daughter, True, 1. Thompson was accused of cheating with multiple women just weeks before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

Kardashian reportedly decided to forgive Thompson for his actions and the couple decided to move forward. However, this past February, the couple faced another scandal. This time, the cheating was reportedly with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, which caused the couple to call it quits.