Sommer Ray’s Thonged Leopard-Print Bikini Booty Shaking Couldn’t Get More Epic

When it comes to making bikinis a whole load of fun, Sommer Ray is the reigning queen. The 22-year-old’s Instagram account is known for throwing out epic footage – June 9 has proven no exception.

Today’s video sees the fitness model with her sister Savana. The two appear to be in a hotel room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The room’s golds might be glitzy, but they’re nothing compared to Sommer’s eye-catching moves. Sommer has shared a bit of an awkward moment with Savana – while Savana seems bored and unimpressed with her sister’s party spirit, Sommer is up for some fun.

Dressed in nothing but a leopard-print thong bikini, boots, and shades, Sommer attempts to get her sister in the groove. Taking the background music for impetus, she struts from down the room’s parquet floors. Savana follows her, but there’s no dancing from this sister.

Refusing to quit in her attempt to get Savana going, Sommer starts dancing around her sibling. She shakes her booty, flaunts her super-peachy rear, and waves her hair around. She then approaches the camera and flashes her big white smile.

Sommer has taken to her caption to point out the difference between her own mood and her sister’s. The caption’s end suggested Ray to find the whole thing hilarious.

Fans are agreeing.

“Your sister is mood,” one wrote.

“ur so energetic and silly sommer!!!” was another comment.

Fans unfamiliar with Savana may want a heads-up. This girl has a sense of humor. Savana’s Instagram bio introduces herself as “the mediocre sister.” While this lower-profile sibling isn’t the one dancing today, she is a part of the humorous finish. Her dark clothing, grumpy poses, and stark contrast from Sommer add to the overall effect.

Sommer’s Louis Vuitton bag has likely also been noticed by fans. The stylish backpack upped the style ante for Sommer, although the low-slung finish proved fitting. Sommer is known to be both chilled and low-key. Still, with her fame, this is a social media sensation who can afford the luxury goods. Louis Vuitton is adored by mega-celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Kylie Jenner.

Today’s video had racked up over 480,000 views within 50 minutes of going live. Over 1,500 comments were left in that time frame. Suffice to say that Sommer’s update today is nothing short of epic.

Sommer has 21 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrity faces including Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna, Lele Pons, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.