‘The Flash’ Season 6 Details Have Been Revealed

Season 5 of The Flash has just ended but new details regarding the Season 6 storyline have already been revealed, according to a report from ComicBook.com. A recently published report from TVLine explains that the Season 6 storyline will be bringing in “a new male Big Bad” and that the show’s producers are reportedly on the lookout for “diverse actors” to fill the role.

It’s currently unclear who the new villain will be, as the writers didn’t include a hint for a specific villain in the finale of Season 5, but there has been some speculation that the new bad guy could be Evan McCulloch/Mirror Master. The speculation is backed by the fact that Evan McCulloch/Mirror Master’s mirror gun technology was featured quite a bit in the last season. There is also the possibility it could be the Red Death, a malicious speedster who was previously introduced and was actually teased earlier this season.

“Red Death is pretty big,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing explained to ComicBook.com. “I think you can tell the bigger characters when we talk about them that we don’t do that just as a one off little Easter egg. We give them a little bit more like, ‘Oh, man. These people might be coming in the future.

He also went on to acknowledge that “it’s a tricky thing with DC. We always need to talk to them in planning. There’s so many facets to it. There are always ways that we can try to make things work. That one’s particularly tricky but I would say ‘never say never.'”

The Flash follows the life of Barry Allen, played by Grant Gustin. After the sudden death of his mother and the conviction of his father, Barry becomes an orphan and is later adopted by Detective Joe West, played by Jesse L. Martin. As an adult, Barry becomes a crime-scene investigator. One day, a particle accelerator, which was dubbed a world-changing invention, caused an explosion. The explosion created a huge storm and Barry was struck by lightning, an injury which left him in a coma for nine months. When he woke up, he realized he had the power of enhanced speed and later becomes The Flash.

To help him, Barry surrounds himself with friends, including Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, played by Danielle Panabaker, Cisco Ramon/Vibe, played by Carlos Valdes, and Iris West, who later becomes his wife, and is played by Candice Patton.

The Flash will return with new episodes on Tuesdays this fall.