Britney Spears Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Two-Piece Swimsuit During Yacht Outing With Her Boyfriend

Britney Spears may have been through a rough patch in her personal life, but the pop star was all smiles as she showed off her fit figure in a two-piece swimsuit during an outing this weekend with her boyfriend.

The 37-year-old pop star was photographed alongside beau Sam Asghari during a vacation in Miami this weekend. The Daily Mail published photos of the singer smiling and flirting with her 25-year-old boyfriend as they rode on a yacht. Sam stood behind Britney at the mast of the yacht, placing his hands on her hips as the two posed for photos from an unidentified photographer, likely to show up on her social media at some later point.

It was a happier side for Britney Spears after what has been a very trying few months. Britney checked into a mental health wellness center in California for treatment for a few weeks in the early spring before boyfriend Sam Asghari picked her up at the end of April. As Us Weekly reported, Britney decided to seek help after her father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a ruptured colon. It was not clear how the incident may have sparked her decision to seek mental health help, but it was a lengthy stay for Britney once inside.

A source told the celebrity news magazine that Britney checked into the facility that “prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.” Her ex, Kevin Federline, helped by taking care of the couple’s sons, 13-year-old Preston and 12-year-old Jayden.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way,” Kevin’s attorney said in a statement, via Us Weekly.

Since the trying time, it appears that Britney Spears has taken efforts to relax and spend time with loved ones. As Us Weekly reported earlier this week, Britney got to spend some time with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who traveled from her home in Louisiana to California with her two daughters to pay a visit to Aunt Britney.

Britney also attended her son’s eighth grade graduation at the end of May.

Loading...

Britney Spears yachts with boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami https://t.co/vCNdRrdRKD — Kaye obano (@ejirohola) June 9, 2019

Fans have been happy to see the turn in Britney Spears, commending her on a series of Instagram posts that she shared last week. Many offered words of support for the singer, while others noted how she looked to be in good health — especially as she showed off her fit physique in a bikini photo.