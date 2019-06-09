Watch South Africa Vs. West Indies Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview

South Africa have lost their first three matches, but face a difficult opponent in a rejuvenated West Indies team coming off a tough loss to Australia.

After reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals in the 2015 tournament, South Africa entered the 2019 edition with high expectations, only to see their campaign crumble under the combined weight of sloppy play, injuries, and internal turmoil. On Monday, still looking for their first victory after three consecutive losses, according to CricBuzz, the Proteas face another difficult hurdle in a much-improved West Indies team that have their sites set on resurrecting the Caribbean cricketing glory days of the 1970s and early 1980s. The Windies dominated Pakistan to open their World Cup, then lost a close 15-run decision to defending world champs Australia, and now look to take out their frustrations on the struggling South Africa team in the match that will live stream from the Rose Bowl.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the South Africa vs. West Indies Match 15 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, June 10, at the 15,000-capacity Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ageas Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England. In South Africa, the game starts at 11:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time, while in the West Indies, first ball will be bowled at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 6:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to give up on sleep to allow themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between the South Africa and West Indies sides, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

The latest upheaval in the South Africa camp originates with a star player who is not even with the team, when it was revealed that South Africa legend AB de Villiers had attempted to suddenly reverse the retirement from the international game that he announced in May of 2018, and rejoin the Proteas for the World Cup — only to be rebuffed. The superstar has been playing in lucrative, T20 franchise leagues almost ceaselessly since his retirement, and according to the South African news site The Citizen, de Villiers’ latest antics have deeply strained his longtime friendship with current South Africa Captain Fas du Plessis.

“Old friends Faf and AB have fallen out, while the coach and manager’s jobs are on the line as cricket team wilts,” wrote South Africa’s Sunday Times newspaper on June 9. Now duPlessis and his men are hoping that a surprise win over the favored Windies will help salve their wounds.

Watch a preview of the South Africa-West Indies match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the South Africa vs. West Indies 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 15.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Faf du Plessis (captain), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Beuran Hendricks, 11 Imran Tahir.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Carlos Brathwaite, 9 Ashley Nurse, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Oshane Thomas.

An attempted, sudden comeback by AB de Villiers has only added to South Africa’s turmoil. Anthony Au-Yeung / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the South Africa vs. West Indies ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup match, while in South Africa, SuperSport has the game. In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches. In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the South Africa vs. West Indies clash in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.