Kylie Jenner Strikes Sexy Poses In Outrageously Racy Bikini Snaps Alongside BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to flip on the party switch when she wants to, and there’s no better reason to turn up the heat than one of her best friends’ birthday — as she made sure to show on social media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in celebratory mode as it’s her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday, and the two friends have been rather busy with a series of events this past weekend. Stassie kicked off the celebrations by throwing a lavish birthday bash at West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows, which was also attended by Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The makeup mogul and her ex-pal called it quits on their friendship when it emerged that Jordyn had been spotted kissing NBA star Tristan Thompson (Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and her baby’s father) at a house party earlier this year, but it appears that they managed to set their differences aside when they both rocked up to the popular L.A. venue to honor their mutual friend.

Kylie then once again proved that she is a class A-event organizer by putting together another event for Stassie’s birthday on Saturday, but this time the vibe was decidedly chiller as she gathered their close group of girl friends to watch the first episode of the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale at her Hidden Hills mansion. As reported by The Inquisitr, the girls all dressed up in costumes inspired by the hit TV show, including the iconic red dresses and capes, as well as the white headpieces that the characters in the series wear, and all the decorations were carefully handpicked based on details from the show.

However, it seems like on Sunday they all decided to drastically change the dress code and strip down to their bikinis as they hit the pool for yet another girl’s hang-out session. Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her and Stassie having the best time while posing for some seriously racy photos by the pool. The two besties wore matching pink bikinis and put their insane figures on full display as they stroke sexy poses while basking in the sun and chilling on some big inflatable buoys.

“It’s ya birthday it’s ya birthday bad b**ch contest you in first place,” the young billionaire captioned one of their photos.

They were also joined by Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi Webster, as well as their friend Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla. The mother-of-one also decided to take a trip down memory lane by posting several throwback photos of her and Stassie from their teenage years, showing that the two beauties have shared a strong bond for many years. In fact, now that Jordyn is cut from the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, it seems like Stassie may be taking her spot as Kylie’s official best friend.