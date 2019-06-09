‘One Day At A Time’ May Return After Netflix Cancellation

In 2017, Netflix released a remake of popular ’70’s family sitcom, One Day at a Time. The reimagined series was well-received but it seems that wasn’t enough and the series was eventually canceled by the streaming giant after three seasons, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After news for the show’s cancellation, fans, including celebrities fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephanie Beatriz, were determined to save the beloved sitcom and started a petition to have the series picked up by another outlet. Now, months later, it seems those efforts were not in vain as the show’s co-creator, Mike Royce, recently confirmed that other networks have been circling the hit family series. Royce said he couldn’t reveal all the details yet but this new information has provided hope to fans everywhere, according to a report from Deadline.

“All I can say is that there’s hope — there’s not not hope,” he explained. “I’ve been through three ‘save our show’ campaigns. They didn’t work. This is beyond miracle status. We just need to make sure it works out. We’re talking and we hope to have news sooner rather than later.”

“We are not dead yet. Let these networks know you want us back,” Actress Isabella Gomez, who plays Elena, chimed in to encourage fans to keep the buzz going.

One Day at a Time now follows the Alvarez family, a Cuban-American family headed by single mom Penelope Alvarez, who is an Army veteran, played by Justina Machado. Penelope and her two kids, Elena, played by Gómez and Alex, played by Marcel Ruiz, all live with Penelope’s mother Lydia, played by Rita Moreno. Throughout the series, viewers watched as each member of the family went on their own unique journey of self-discovery and healing, while addressing important issues, including mental health, immigration, and homophobia.

The series also starred Todd Grinnell as Pat Schneider and Stephen Tobolowsky as Dr. Leslie Berkowitz. There has also been a host of famous guest stars, including Joe Manganiello, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and Gloria Estefan.

Loading...

Despite the rallying cry to save the series, Netflix continues to defend its decision to cancel the sitcom. In April, Netflix Originals Vice President Cindy Holland made it clear that she didn’t think the show would have survived at other outlets at all, according to a report from Pop Culture.

“One Day at a Time is a show that I was and am passionate about,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “We supported three seasons of a show that probably wouldn’t have made it past season one any other place, if it had been made at all.”

There is currently no official return date for One Day at a Time.