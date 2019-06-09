Chris Pratt Shares First Wedding Picture Following Marriage To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are more than excited to begin their lives as a married couple.

The couple both shared a snapshot on their respective Instagram pages from their nuptials, which took place on Saturday in an intimate California ceremony. On Pratt’s Instagram page, the two are holding hands and smiling at each other as they walk outside. Based off of his caption, the groom is wearing a Georgio Armani suit.

In an almost identical caption, Schwarzenegger revealed that her dress was also from Armani. In his caption, the Avengers actor said that he and his new bride are, “so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.” He also thanked family and friends who attended the ceremony to watch the couple say, “I do.”

At the time of writing, the post received more than 3 million likes just three hours after posting. The photo also received more than 30,000 likes from Pratt’s 25.8 Instagram followers.

“YAY! I love this picture. So happy for you both!!” Gwyneth Paltrow exclaimed.

“All the best to you both my man!” John Krasinski exclaimed.

The Jurassic World actor and the Rock What You Got author began dating in the summer of 2018 and tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, per People. The couple reportedly had a “beautiful venue” and were joined by their personal group of family and friends.

Pratt’s 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with actress Anna Faris, was in attendance. Schwarzenegger’s family was also in attendance, including her famous parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as her brothers, Patrick and Christopher, and her sister, Christina. Other celebrity guests included Rob Lowe, who attended the ceremony with his sons, Matthew, 26, and John, 24.

In addition to keeping the guest list light, the couple also reportedly kept their actual ceremony just as low key. The couple entertained their guests with cocktails on the lawn as a live band played music throughout the day. A source revealed to the outlet that the couple also reportedly had an array of food from, “only local food,” and opted for a “light summer menu.”

Pratt also reportedly gave a speech during the ceremony where he thanked his family and friends for joining him and Schwarzenegger on their big day. Guests also reportedly danced to multiple pop hits throughout the night, including, Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and “Uptown Funk” as well as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.”