Prince Harry Asks Hotels To ‘Use Less Plastic’ During His Stays Says Polo Pal Nacho Figueras

Ralph Lauren model and polo player Nacho Figueras says his pal Prince Harry takes eco concerns seriously, and asks hotels to please use less plastic during his hotel stays.

The Daily Mail says that the handsome polo player and close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believes that after having baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple are focused on helping children and ecological concerns.

Figueras described Prince Harry recently at a hotel asking if they could please try to reduce the use of plastic for him during his stay.

“He talked to a person [who worked at the hotel] and said, ‘This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag’.”

The Argentine polo player says that headlines are blasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about who they are getting along with or not getting along with, but people should realize that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex simply want to help children.

“How about this guy, both of them, wake up every morning and all they think about is helping children.”

CBS News says that Figueras defended his friends, saying that he thinks they have been “misinterpreted” in their efforts to contribute to society. The polo great says that it’s bizarre that Prince Harry was chastised for leaving his wife and son behind for 24 hours while he went to play in a charity polo tournament in Rome. He asks why that is possibly a headline.

Figueras said the headline should have been that Prince Harry was willing to be away from his family in order to raise money for children in Africa. The tournament was part of Harry’s Sentebale foundation which supports developing nations children’s charities. The man known as the “David Beckham of polo” says that articles are so eager to reveal something scandalous about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that instead of saying something positive about their charitable nature, they talk about how someone left their newborn behind to play a game with his pals.

Figueras says he typically shies away from talking about the royal couple, but it’s starting to bother him a lot that people are trying to find something negative to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He explains that Prince Harry is just trying to make the world a better place.