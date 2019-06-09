Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Earned Nearly $5M From Her Prank, Now Plans To Retire At 30

Running onto the pitch at the Champions League final can be quite lucrative — provided you’ve got the right proportions.

Kinsey Wolanski, the curvy blonde model who ran onto the pitch during the match between Liverpool and Tottenham, has seen a nearly unprecedented surge in attention afterward. She saw a huge rush in interest that led her Instagram page to top 3 million followers, which The Sun noted has been quite lucrative to her career.

The report noted that the jump in her Instagram followers allows Kinsey to charge significant fees for sponsored posts, which are plentiful for the very well-proportioned model from Los Angeles. Experts estimated that her worth on the site jumped by nearly $5 million, which Kinsey says will help her into early retirement.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said.

Experts estimate that Instagram influencers can make thousands or sometimes tens of thousands of dollars per post, depending on the size of their following. With her 3 million followers and growing, Kinsey Wolanski would be near the top end of the pay scale, matching established models and even those who walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret.

There may be more work ahead to continue building the career, Kinsey said, but she’s willing to put herself at risk again to show off her assets to the world.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile,” she noted.

That may be a small price to pay for the few hours she spent in jail after being escorted by police officers, Wolanski noted that the attention has led to a rush in job offers.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun,” she told The Sun.

“The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.”

Wolanski’s Instagram page has seen a rush of interest as well. In the days since her pitch invasion, Kinsey has shared a series of racy pictures that have attracted viral interest, garnering tens of thousands of likes and many supportive comments. Her Instagram following has continued to tick upward as well, though not at so fast a rate as the immediate aftermath of her streaking.