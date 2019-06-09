‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Says That She ‘Kind Of Knew’ That One Contestant Came To Promote Himself

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are often accused of “not being there for the right reasons” which is the franchises’ code for coming onto the show for fame and not for a relationship with the lead. But few contestants have ever come out and openly admitted it as Jed Wyatt did on last week’s episode of The Bachelorette Season 15. In a seemingly heartfelt conversation with Hannah Brown, Jed admitted that he initially joined the show for an opportunity to promote his music career. But he also added that he had started to fall for her now that they were getting to know each other.

While that kind of confession would likely have floored anyone in her shoes, Hannah B appeared to be level headed about it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the CMA Fest recently. During their chat, she said that she ‘kind of knew’ that Jed had come on to get some attention for his music when she first laid eyes on him.

“When a guy walks in with a guitar, they’re notorious for… you’re always [suspicious] of something,” she said. “But all I’ve wanted is someone to be honest and real with me, and he was that. And so, he did exactly what I asked for him to do. I admired that.”

So, it looks like Jed’s confession earned him some points with Hannah but based on the ending of last week’s episode, deciding Luke Parker’s fate won’t be that simple.

Luke P. seemed to be an early favorite as he showed some strong feelings for Hannah right out of the gate. In Episode 2, he said that he was falling in love with her and although she questioned him about it, there seems to be a lot of chemistry between them.

But in more recent episodes, he’s shown a more volatile side of his personality as he’s been involved in drama with the other men in the house. His latest beef has been with the other Luke on the show, Luke S. They both have differing accounts of who initiated an altercation between them during a rugby date in the previous episode. Even though Luke P claimed that he was acting in self-defense, there’s bad blood between him and some of the other guys in the house. So if Hannah’s takes those opinions into consideration, there’s a chance that Luke P. and Hannah’s relationship won’t have a fairytale ending.

The Bachelorette normally airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC but this week it will be on Tuesday, June 11 because of the NBA Finals.