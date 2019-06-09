Watch Boston Bruins Vs. St. Louis Blues Live Stream: Start Time, Bruins Face Must-Win Game 6, NHL Stanley Cup

After a controversy over officiating marred Game 5, the Boston Bruins now travel to St. Louis, where they must win Game 6 against the Blues.

Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final turned on a blown call by officials that led directly to a St. Louis Blues goal that proved decisive, as the Boston Globe reported, and left the Boston Bruins in a must-win situation Sunday in Game 6. The Bruins must leave the officiating controversy in the past, at least for now, if they hope to force a Game 7 and keep hopes of their first Stanley Cup title since 2011 alive.

St. Louis is a determined franchise that has never won a Stanley Cup in the 51 seasons of their existence, and appears willing to do whatever it takes to change that situation, in the game that will live stream from Enterprise Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at the 19,260-seat Enterprise Center, formerly known as Scottrade Center, in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, June 9. That start time will be 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic, and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 2 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Monday, June 10. And in China, the Bruins-Blues Game 6 starts at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, China Standard Time.

A little more than 10 minutes into the third period on Thursday, Bruins forward Noel Acciari had the puck against the boards in the Bruins zone when, as the Boston Globe recounted, Blues center Tyler Bozak collided with him from behind, taking Acciari’s legs out from under him with what appeared to be a “slew foot” penalty — that is, a trip from behind in which a player’s feet are used to trip the opponent.

But there was no penalty called on the play. Instead of a power play opportunity to tie the game, the Bruins suddenly found themselves down 2-0 when David Perron took advantage of the chaos to slip the puck past Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask, per Hockey Reference. The Bruins also lost Acciari, who was removed from the game due to the concussion protocol.

The slew foot was not the only missed call of the game. In the first period, Ivan Barbashev of St. Louis planted a hard check directly to the head of Boston’s Marcus Johansson, according to WCVB TV.

Though the referees also failed to call a penalty on the Barbashev hit, the NHL appeared to acknowledge that the officials missed the call. On Friday, the league suspended Barbashev for the illegal check.

Regardless, the Bruins must go into the Blues’ building on Sunday and win to send the Stanley Cup Final back to Boston for Game 7, which would be scheduled for Wednesday, June 12.

Boston’s Noel Acciari (l) remains on the ice after being tripped by Tyler Bozak of St. Louis (r). Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch the Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Finals do-or-die Game 6 live stream online from St. Louis, use the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC Sports service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Bruins-Blues showdown streaming to their TV monitors.

There is also a way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live online at no charge without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Sunday’s Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues game, as well Game 7, if there is one, live stream for free.

In Canada, the Boston-St. Louis Game 6 will be streamed by Rogers SportsNet Now.

To watch the Bruins-Blues matchup internationally, a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe may be found at NHL.com.