‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flashes Major Sideboob In Green Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Camille Kostek is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram upload, and it’s getting her thousands of followers talking.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl shared a stunning new snap to her feed on Sunday, June 9 that is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform. Peering over her shoulder, the 27-year-old flashed a sensual grin to the camera in the close-up shot that left plenty of the babe’s bronzed skin completely on display.

Camille wore nothing more than a ribbed green bikini in the jaw-dropping photo, though it hardly did its job of providing any coverage. The model spilled out of the tiny, triangle-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets and flashed an insane amount of sideboob, though her followers didn’t seem to mind the scandalous display. The piece was clasped tight around her toned back, highlighting her trim frame that, though out of eyesight, was likely sporting an equally-as-skimpy set of bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

To complete her head-turning look, the bombshell wore her signature blonde locks down in loose waves that messily fell down all around her. A delicate yellow flower was tucked behind her ear as well, adding the slight bohemian vibe to her gorgeous display. Camille’s minimal makeup look provided the perfect finishing touches and consisted of a bright highlighter along her cheekbones that shimmered under the golden sun. The stunner also wore a nude lipstick and thick coating of mascara that made her piercing green eyes pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie were quick to show some love for the newest upload to her Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the photo has already racked up more than 20,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her head-turning display.

“Golden goddess,” one fan wrote, while another called Camille the “perfect human.”

“You’re truly an angel,” commented a third.

Camille’s latest upload is just one of a slew of jaw-dropping photos that adorn her Instagram page. Another recent snap captured the beauty showing off her impressive physique in a sexy blue bikini and crop top combo that did nothing but favors for her flawless bikini body. The stunner left very little to the imagination in her barely-there ensemble that flaunted her curves and impressive abs, driving her followers absolutely wild.