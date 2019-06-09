’90 Day Fiancé’: Jonathan Rivera Denies Abusing And Cheating On Fernanda Flores

Things have taken a strange turn for 90 Day Fiancé couple, Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, and Rivera has decided to address the allegations that he cheated on and abused Flores, who is now officially his ex-wife, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Rivera met Flores in Mexico and the pair immediately hit it off. After a brief courtship, the pair got engaged and Flores relocated to the United States through the K-1 visa process. During their time on the TLC series, it was clear to viewers that the pair were in love but they struggled to make it work after realizing they both wanted different things. Flores, who has aspirations of being a model, left her husband and moved to Chicago to focus on her career while Rivera stayed behind. The couple announced their separation in January of this year.

Since the breakup, Rivera has moved on and recently posted several snaps of a mysterious woman to his social media profiles, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Rivera has been sharing glimpses of his new girlfriend, including an intimate photo of them in bed together with their legs intertwined, but has been careful not to reveal the woman’s face. After going semi-public with his new relationship, Rivera heard rumors that he’d been cheating on his then-wife throughout their marriage.

“I never cheated on her. I met my girlfriend months after our separation,” he clarified.

The realtor went on to say he “never ‘abused'” Flores, either. He also denied threatening or neglecting her while they were together.

“I gave her everything I had and treated her with nothing but respect. I was patient but knew it had to end when she showed me who she really was,” he continued in his statement.

“I will no longer be responding to these outrageous allegations. I have officially signed the divorce papers I am happy and moving on with my life.”

Rivera’s statement comes a day after Flores responded to a fan, saying her ex-husband was “dead to me.” The aspiring model was also accused of trying to take Rivera for all he’s worth but she was quick to defend herself.

“He doesn’t have money, he [owes] the government more in taxes than what he earns. I told him that I will fight in the divorce to him to know that I know my rights and make him stop to threaten me,” she explained in her comment.

Flores went on to reiterate that she doesn’t wish to talk about the breakup anymore and she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her decisions.