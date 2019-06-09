‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina And Valentin’s Last Scenes With Michelle Stafford In The Role Have Aired

General Hospital spoilers from actor James Patrick Stuart just revealed something of a shocker for viewers. Fans have known for a while that Michelle Stafford is leaving the role of Nina soon, but apparently, her last scenes with Stuart’s character of Valentin aired this past week.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Stafford is returning to The Young and the Restless to again portray the character of Phyllis. Lost actress Cynthia Watros is coming to General Hospital to take over as Nina. Based on comments from Ingo Rademacher, who plays Jax, Watros is now filming scenes as Nina and she should appear on-air soon.

Stuart shared a sweet note via his Instagram page over the weekend. It turns out that his last scene with Stafford has already aired. Earlier in the week, General Hospital fans watched as Nina got flustered over working with Jax, and Valentin was obviously feeling suspicious and skeptical of his fiancee’s new Crimson boss.

Nina talked about putting her wedding to Valentin on hold so she could focus on what Jax wanted to see with Crimson, and viewers saw the engaged couple share a sweet kiss. Apparently, that is the last time that General Hospital fans will see Stafford’s Nina with Stuart’s Valentin.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Stafford won’t be in more scenes before the switch to Watros in the role. An official first airdate for Cynthia has not been revealed yet, but it seems likely that Michelle will still be seen with Maxie, Jax, and perhaps Sasha before the change.

Despite her departure, Stafford did just appear at the General Hospital fan event that took place in Burbank, California, a few days ago. Soap Hub notes that Michelle and her GH beau chatted with fans for almost an hour and she had nothing but good things to say about Watros taking over as Nina.

“She will be amazing. She’s an Emmy winner herself [for her role as Annie on Guiding Light] and has an extensive sitcom history. She’s very funny.”

As General Hospital fans await the upcoming switch with the character of Nina, The Young and the Restless viewers are doing the same with their show. The Inquisitr details that Gina Tognoni just aired for her last time as Phyllis, and Stafford will begin airing in the role soon.

General Hospital fans had hoped that the pending bombshells involving Nina would drop while Stafford was still in the role. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as if that will be the case. Not only will Nina surely learn the truth about Sasha soon, viewers feel certain that it will turn out that Willow is her true biological daughter.

In addition, General Hospital spoilers suggest that a romance will soon develop between Jax and Nina. Now, it looks as if all of those developments will come after Cynthia Watros takes over the role.

Michelle Stafford will certainly be missed, and viewers are somewhat concerned about what the writers will do with James Patrick Stuart in the months ahead. More General Hospital spoilers regarding what is on the way should emerge soon.