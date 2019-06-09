Barbara Palvin Sizzles In A Minuscule Red Animal Print Bikini On Instagram

Barbara Palvin is wowing her fans yet again with her impressive bikini body.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model hopped on to her Instagram account this weekend to share a sizzling snap of her striking a pose on the beach, and the shot certainly caught the attention of her 12.1 million followers on the social media platform. The camera captured the 25-year-old with a fierce look on her face — she rocked a minuscule red and blue animal print bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Barbara’s bold two-piece set was from the popular swimsuit brand Calzedonia and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Her sports-bra style top flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low scoop neck design, while a small cutout at the bottom of the piece provided another NSFW element to her outfit. Meanwhile, the matching string bottoms covered only what was necessary, exposing an insane amount of the Hungarian bombshell’s bronzed skin. Babs was captured securely tying the piece in a delicate bow low on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and curvaceous backside, which was barely in the frame but still enough in eyesight to admire.

To complete her beach day look, the beauty wore her long, brown tresses down in loose, beachy waves that fell around her face and over her voluptuous chest. She also rocked a minimal face of makeup featuring a light glossy lip, blush, and thick coating of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the newly minted Victoria’s Secret Angel went absolutely wild for the sexy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Barbara’s new post has racked up more than 738,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comment section to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

“Slaying it as always,” commented a third.

Over on the Calzedonia brand’s Instagram account, Barbara modeled another piece from the brand that sported another one of this summer’s hottest trends — neon. The model sizzled in a barely-there neon green bikini that put even more of her flawless figure on display for the camera. Her triangle-style top barely contained her assets, while her enviably flat midsection and abs were put completely on display, sending fans of both the bathing suit brand and the beauty into an absolute frenzy.