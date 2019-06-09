Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Topless In The Ocean, Instagram Goes Wild

Alessandra Ambrosio is sending temperatures soaring on Instagram yet again, and this time it’s for a good cause. The former Victoria’s Secret model wowed her millions of followers with a sexy topless snap that drove them absolutely wild.

It was on Sunday, June 9 when the 38-year-old stunner hopped onto her Instagram account to share the sizzling snap, as well as an important message about a global issue — ocean conservation, and the importance of keeping the water clean for future generations. With her back turned to the camera, Alessandra was captured thigh-deep in the gorgeous blue ocean with the mountains in front of her and her arms spread wide after splashing water up all around her. While the scene was no doubt breathtaking, the Brazilian bombshell turned some heads herself by foregoing her bikini top, and her fans certainly loved the gesture.

Alessandra’s toned back and impressive physique were left completely on display in the steamy snap, as well as a glimpse of her exposed bosom that sent pulses racing. The only article of clothing that the catwalk queen sported for her dip in the refreshing water was a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms from her own swimwear line GAL Floripa, and the view certainly did not disappoint. The skimpy number barely provided any coverage to the babe’s curvaceous backside, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. She completed the daring look by leaving her damp, dark tresses down, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back as water dripped down from her long locks.

It didn’t take long for fans of the brunette beauty to shower her with love for the newest addition to her widely-followed Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the skin-baring snap has already racked up more than 57,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was a “real queen.”

“You’re as beautiful as the ocean,” commented a third.

Alessandra has seriously been turning up the heat on her Instagram as of late, and her newest photo isn’t the only reason why. Earlier this week on Friday, the model stunned her fans with a gorgeous set of uploads that captured her showing off her impressive beach body in a tight, ombre swimsuit from her own brand that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.