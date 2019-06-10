Lady Gaga Spits Out ‘F-Off’ When Bradley Cooper Hookup Is Suggested By Fans In Sin City

Lady Gaga was not pleased during a particularly tense moment onstage during her Sin City residency at the Park MGM on June 9. As Mother Monster was about to sing her hit song “Shallow” from the film A Star Is Born — as a solo rather than a duet with co-star Bradley Cooper — this New Yorker had had it with her hecklers.

Apparently, at least a few of them shouted their thoughts regarding Gaga and her leading man becoming a real-life couple. Those very vocal fans didn’t hold back, asking the headliner where Cooper was and other out-of-context queries. Apparently, these concertgoers had already heard that Cooper was no longer living with his baby mama, Irina Shayk, and that the talented headliner was no longer engaged to Christian Carino.

When dishing out the expletive, Gaga looked exceptionally classy with her blonde hair in a classic upsweep and her often skimpily dressed body fully covered in an elegant gown. Still, that didn’t stop her from telling her hecklers to “…be kind or f*ck off,” as reported by Lilly Nice. on The Gal Post.

Then, with that moment behind her, the sassy headliner performed the love song to an excited yet somewhat agitated crowd. While the exchange prior to the performance was a low point, a high point was on the books, too. Last night, at her Las Vegas venue, the “Bad Romance” hit-maker was joined onstage by legendary crooner Tony Bennett.

The veteran singer was there to duet on the classic “The Lady is a Tramp” — a song with no disrespect intended and with no connection to the heated debate as to whether or not Lady Gaga and her co-star were now an item.

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett performing together tonight in Vegas! #JazzAndPiano ???? pic.twitter.com/E29bcOuaRx — Lady Gaga News (@gagasnw) June 10, 2019

lady gaga performing "someone to watch over me" at jazz & piano show in las vegas last night pic.twitter.com/1ztxldJA4b — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) June 10, 2019

Speaking of “Bad Romance,” the iconic Bellagio fountain on the Las Vegas Strip was dancing to the song on the same evening when the uncomfortable moment occurred.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ playing at the Bellagio fountain tonight in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/wyEZzrY1m8 — Josh Clapp (@JoshClapp14) June 10, 2019

After her jazz act was over for the time being, Lady Gaga continued to sing. Her next stop was another venue at the MGM Park, the same hotel in which she temporarily resides. As she has done many times in the past when in Sin City, Lady Gaga hit up Brian Newman at his residency called “After Dark.”

Newman, a trumpet player and vocalist, entertains in a lounge act at the hotel’s NoMad Restaurant. Whenever she drops by, Lady Gaga tends to offer support. She will even sit in with her former bandleader and friend who was called “a bright light” by Las Vegas Weekly.

Lady Gaga at the Brian Newman "After Dark" show in Las Vegas last night. pic.twitter.com/jLsZ1sbkbw — Lady Gaga Now ???? (@LadyGagaNowNet) June 10, 2019

On this last occasion, Lady Gaga — swathed in a chic red suit and matching hat (as seen above) — took time to wind down after a particularly intense yet impressive evening onstage in Sin City. No doubt this hardworking talent had earned that little bit of respite.