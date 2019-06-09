Olivia Culpo Shares Sexy Snap From ‘The Land Of Unicorns’ And Instagram Can’t Deal

The gorgeous model wowed her fans with a sultry Instagram photo in which she flaunted a giant unicorn-shaped, rainbow-colored balloon.

Olivia Culpo is having the time of her life in Napa.

Her first-ever trip to the iconic Napa Valley in California has proven to be both lucrative and incredibly fun. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Olivia jetted off to the world-famous wine region on Saturday to attend the hotly awaited Rosé Fest 2019, which was held yesterday at the renowned and majestically scenic Sterling Vineyards.

After sharing a glamorous photo from the upscale event bright and early on Sunday morning, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model treated her 4.1 million Instagram followers to another eye-catching snapshot later in the afternoon. While the first snap captured fans’ attention with its elegant mise en scène, the new pic sent a completely different kind of vibe all over Instagram – albeit, an equally intoxicating one.

In the first Instagram snap of the day, Olivia was the embodiment of grace and sophistication. The former Miss Universe put on a chic and seductive display in the alluring pic, flaunting her statuesque figure in an exquisite white dress.

The second photo portrayed Olivia from a completely different perspective. This time around, the ravishing supermodel showed her playful side, posing with a giant balloon shaped like a unicorn head as she blew a kiss to the camera.

In her latest Instagram update, Olivia wore the same gorgeous dress that she had on at the swanky wine party. The 27-year-old stunner showed off of envy-inducing physique in the white airy frock, flashing some serious skin in the process.

Boasting a plunging neckline, the dress put her ample décolletage front and center, showing some deep cleavage in the dangerously low-cut top. Meanwhile, the asymmetric skirt skimmed her thigh on the right side, draping over her left leg in delicate folds.

Olivia flaunted her endless pins in the stylish dress, putting both her chiseled thigh and supple, toned calf on display. At the same time, a knotted detail at the waist drew attention toward her taut waistline and impossibly flat stomach.

Her outfit was almost similar to the one she donned at the Sterling Vineyards party, save for two details. For one thing, the Rhode Island-born beauty had a white jacket draped around her shoulders, one that she wore open to show off her dress. In addition, she traded her strappy brown high heels for a pair of comfortable tan flip-flops.

Despite the casual vibe of her attire, Olivia looked as classy as ever. Photographed on the stairs of the private plane that flew her to Napa the day before, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model proudly showcased her rainbow-colored unicorn in the whimsical shot. Completely ignoring the strong wind that ruffled her chestnut-brown tresses, Olivia held the giant unicorn-shaped balloon high above her head as she puckered up for the camera.

Joining her for the eye-catching snap was pal and fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Kristen Louelle. Clad in a curve-clinging red minidress – an outrageously short number, boasting a revealing sweetheart neckline and a cheerful white polka-dot print – Kristen showed off her modeling chops, striking a sexy pose for the camera.

Needless to say, the head-turning photo received a lot of attention from Olivia’s Instagram followers, garnering more than 25,000 likes within an hour of having been posted. Moreover, 78 people showed their appreciation for the snap by leaving a flattering comment under Olivia’s unicorn pic.

While many chose to express their admiration via a richly diverse assortment of colorful emoji, others took the time to pen a message of praise for the gorgeous model.

“Queen of unicorn crossing,” wrote one person, inserting a unicorn emoji into their post.

“Hahahaha you’re unreal!!!,” said another, adding a two-heart emoji for emphasis.

“You should know you’re amazing, you’re [sic] angel, love u [sic] to the moon and back,” read a third message, which included a trio of heart emoji sprinkled through the body of text.

“Omg caption yes!!,” penned a fourth Instagram user, ending their post with a heart emoji, strategically placed in between two unicorn emoji.

“Omg [heart-eyes emoji] super cute!!,” commented another adoring fan.