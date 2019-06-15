Elsa Hosk Stuns In A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a set of new bikini pictures.

In the snaps, the 30-year-old model could be seen sporting a printed yellow bikini top that allowed her to put her enviable figure on full display. The model teamed the skimpy top with a pair of yellow striped shorts, which gave her a very chic look.

Elsa pulled her blond tresses into a high ponytail and accessorized with a delicate pendant and gold hoop earrings to keep it sexy. Per usual, Elsa showed off her natural beauty by opting for minimal makeup and looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture. To provide her ardent admirers with a full view of her ensemble and body, Elsa posted not one, not two, but three pictures.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 130,000 likes and over 400 comments, which shows Elsa’s ever-growing popularity on the photo-sharing website.

“This bikini is so beautiful, yellow looks great on you. Love it,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “[You are] an actual goddess,” said another. While a third admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model, said that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Elsa, adding that he would like to date and marry her.

It looks like the fan didn’t have much information about the model, as she is already in a stable relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Tom Daly. According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar Australia, the couple has been dating since 2015. Even though Elsa and Tom are in love, they keep their presence on social media quite low-key.

Per the piece, Tom Daly is the co-founder and creative director of Running Vision – a firm that sells sunglasses made for running. Like his ladylove, he is also from Scandinavia, but unlike Hosk, he comes from Sweden’s neighboring country, Denmark.

Although Elsa doesn’t post much about her relationship on social media, she once talked about her beau in an interview with Elle US. When she told him that she was honored to wear the Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, he appreciated her.