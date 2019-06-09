Wendy Williams’ Teenage Son Reportedly Has No Interest In Patching Things Up With Kevin Hunter

Kevin Hunter Jr. and his father Kevin Hunter Sr. were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in Kevin Hunter Jr.'s arrest.

Wendy Williams and her 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., are putting up a united front in the wake of her recent split from Kevin Hunter Sr., her husband of over two decades. Not only was Hunter the executive producer of Williams’ talk show, but he also played a major role in the establishment of her career. When Williams filed for divorce last month, Hunter was fired and banned from the set of the show. However, Hunter has made it clear that he won’t be leaving quietly. He’s reportedly asking for a huge settlement package. He’s also been at odds with Hunter Jr. lately, even getting in a physical altercation with him recently. According to TMZ, the father and son are no closer to making amends.

Hunter Jr. was arrested several weeks ago for allegedly punching his father in the nose. The incident occurred in a New Jersey parking lot and involved Hunter Sr. putting his son in a headlock. Reports claimed that the fight was sparked by Hunter Jr. confronting his dad about the hefty settlement package he’s asking from Williams in order to conclude their divorce proceedings. The teen has made it clear from the beginning whose side he is on in regards to his parents’ divorce, so it’s not surprising that he attempted to stand up for his mother.

Also…@WendyWilliams is ZOIN it!! Sis is glowing…she looks gooooooood! pic.twitter.com/47O0JXXbJH — Monét X Change (@monetxchange) June 1, 2019

Hunter Sr. later stated publicly that he still loves his son, and has no interest in going after him in any sort of legal battle in the wake of the alleged assault. He is still holding out hope that his son will come around and work to repair their relationship, but no such thing has happened so far.

Loading...

While rumors of infidelity swirled around Hunter and Williams’ marriage for years, it came to a peak when it was revealed that Hunter had fathered a baby girl with his mistress. While Williams has kept the details of her split with Hunter fairly private, she’s been candid about her recent stint in a sober house, where she stayed while she addressed her struggles with addiction, according to CNN.