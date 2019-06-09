LaLa Anthony Shows Off Her Amazing Body While Sporting A Puerto Rican Flag Bikini

LaLa Anthony is enjoying the New York City heat this weekend.

On Sunday, the newest 90210 cast member shared a snap of herself showing off her stunning curves on the day of the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. In the post, Anthony is standing outside on a balcony while wearing a two-piece bikini of the Puerto Rico flag. The actress is all smiles as she looks toward the sun in the photo. Anthony is also rocking neon yellow nails with matching toes. For accessories, the Power star is wearing a red hat and an ankle bracelet. To finish off the look, she is also wearing red lipstick. According to Anthony’s post, the photo was shot by photographer and art director Robert Ector. At the time of writing, the bikini snapshot has received more than 100,000 likes from her 8.7 million followers. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Anthony’s fans.

“You’re the baddest in the game,” one follower wrote.

“HEAD TO TOE BEAUTIFUL!” another follower exclaimed.

The former TRL host shared another photo from her NYC excursions over the weekend. In this snapshot, Anthony is wearing a black swimsuit from Matte Collection. The Think Like A Man actress spilled out of the swimsuit, which also had splits on the side to show off Anthony’s toned abs. The actress credits Myss Monique for styling her brown, curly locks and Chinkey Chyna for her makeup. The snap was shot by fashion photographer Tom Asherold. At the time of writing, the photo has received more than 200,000 likes from Anthony’s followers. The snap also caught the eye of many of Anthony’s celeb friends, like Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, and Tina Lawson — they all praised the star’s amazing body.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Anthony spent time in New York to attend the CFDA Awards on Monday, June 3. The actress made her way to the event after spending time in Vancouver to shoot the 90210 reboot. While attending the award ceremony, she reportedly said that she was happy that her character, Shay, who will play Brian Austin Green’s wife, will help to bring “more color” to the classic drama. Anthony also stated that she and Green had “instant chemistry,” but reports have insisted that their friendship would never complicate Green’s longtime marriage to actress Meagan Fox.

“Megan Fox has zero jealously whatsoever when it comes to Lala Anthony playing Brian Austin Green’s wife. Megan isn’t a jealous person at all,” an informed Hollywood Life source said, adding that Green’s spouse is “honestly happy and excited for Brian. He has been wanting to get back on a popular series full-time since Anger Management ended back in 2013.”