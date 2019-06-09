Melania Trump Criticized For ‘Literal Dressing’ While In The U.K.

On her recent trip to the U.K., Melania Trump took her dressing to a new level in her effort to speak through fashion. However, some are being critical, saying that it’s a higher skill to make your clothes speak to an occasion, but the First Lady of the United States takes this too literally.

The Guardian says that with her Gucci dress of English landmarks, Melania Trump was a bit too on the nose for her trip to London. Journalist Ellie Violet Bramley recalls the episode of the show Friends, where the group of buddies went to London and Joey wore a Union Jack hat, embarrassing Chandler, who didn’t want to hang out with him until he took it off. Bramley thinks Chandler had a point, because “literal dressing,” which is where you make your clothes speak literally to an event you are dressing for, “can be, well, a bit much.”

Trump headed to London from Washington, D.C. wearing a Gucci dress ($4400) with images of “Tower Bridge, the Big Ben clock tower and a double-decker bus.”

The first lady has been criticized before for her literal dressing on her trip to Africa, where The Guardian columnist Hadley Freeman said she was “doing her Out of Africa cosplay tour.” Melania wore a pith helmet to one location, and then wore what was described as an Indiana Jones-inspired outfit to another.

The Washington Post called Melania Trump’s fashion choices in the U.K. to be as subtle as Dick Van Dyke’s accent in Mary Poppins. It is thought that Trump was trying to say that the United States has a special relationship with England, but it was too “on the nose.”

Another outfit from her trip to London paired a Burberry (British brand) blouse, emblazoned with pictures of British military medals and the word “Society,” with a navy Michael Kors suit (American) to denote the two countries coming together.

When Melania and Donald Trump attended lunch at Buckingham Palace, some thought she was channeling Princess Diana with a boater hat and a cinched waist sailor suit, but others thought she looked like Audrey Hepburn’s character, Eliza Doolittle, in the scene where she attends the Ascot races in My Fair Lady.

But perhaps the greatest example of Melania Trump and literal dressing is a green camo jacket she wore to a border detention center which read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” per The Inquisitr. Though it’s unclear who she was talking to, that was another outfit with a written message on it.