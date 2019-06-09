Camille Grammer Admits To Being ‘Catty’ On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Tells Fans On Twitter She Said Things She Regrets

Camille Grammer insulted Lisa Vanderpump's teeth and feuded with Teddi Mellencamp.

Camille Grammer is admitting to being “catty” with her co-stars on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a post shared on Twitter on June 8, Grammer reacted to a fan who called her out for her “catty” behavior and told the fan that in addition to her cattiness, she said some things that she now regrets.

“I agree. I said some things that I regret saying,” she wrote.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer was seen taking aim at Lisa Vanderpump during a dinner with her co-stars by suggesting her teeth and gums didn’t look attractive until after she got them done. Then, during another episode of the show, Grammer targeted Teddi Mellencamp by suggesting she was an entitled millennial.

Although Grammer and her co-stars have been accused of bullying Vanderpump at a time when she wasn’t at her best due to the 2018 suicide of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, Grammer told another fan on Twitter that she understood what Vanderpump was going through because she had been in a similar situation.

“I lost my uncle to suicide. My mother’s younger brother. So I understood the emotional pain [Lisa] was experiencing. My family went through it for years,” she explained.

In a blog post shared after the episode aired, Vanderpump took aim at Grammer for spewing “such garbage and [salivating] over [her] absence from the group” and “manufacturing BS at [her] expense.”

According to Vanderpump, Grammer manufactured “vitriolic statements” about her with absolutely no regard to how she would feel as a result of those statements.

Loading...

“They have denigrated my reputation, by accusing me of lying, but to now attack my physical appearance, takes it to another level,” Vanderpump wrote.

While Vanderpump did acknowledge that Grammer issued her an apology on social media, claiming her comments about her teeth and gums were nothing more than a joke, the things she said were still hurtful to her.

In addition to offering Vanderpump an apology on her Twitter page on numerous occasions, Grammer also reached out to Vanderpump privately and told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had apologized to her co-star repeatedly. Unfortunately, Vanderpump doesn’t appear to have been receptive to that apology.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.