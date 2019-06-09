Kylie Jenner’s Criss-Cross Cleavage Couldn’t Get More Dangerous, Her Tongue Couldn’t Get More Outrageous

Kylie Jenner might hit the Kylie Skin offices in athleisurewear, but this is one star who dresses up for a night out. The 21-year-old’s June 9 Instagram update is showing her in full party mode – Kylie’s post was sent out as a birthday wish to friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The black-and-white snap showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her friend. While Anastasia was casually outfitted in high-waisted jeans and a black t-shirt, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was upping the ante. Her criss-cross mini dress couldn’t have been more dangerous, although the star fully pulled off the itsy-bitsy number. Ruched and flashing Kylie’s cleavage via criss-cross details, the racy getup also flaunted the mother of one’s thighs and shoulders.

Fans are likely noticing Kylie’s raunchy body language, though. The star was snapped with her tongue out in a suggestive and somewhat outrageous manner – two fingers pulled out added even more heat. Kylie looked right at the camera as she sent out her daring look.

Kylie has already celebrated her friend’s birthday. As TMZ reported yesterday, the makeup mogul threw Anastasia a bash at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles, California. The soirée made major headlines as the media outlet reported Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods attending the event. The two were said to have “[partied].”

Overtly sexual snaps from Kylie might be commonplace on her Instagram, but the suggestive tone doesn’t exclusively take up her feed. Since welcoming baby Stormi Webster in February 2018, Kylie appears to have toned down her party ways – well, for the most part. Snaps now see this billionaire in intimate, affectionate moments with her daughter. Videos of Stormi’s progress are often posted to the account.

Just yesterday, Kylie posted a video of Stormi attempting to say her own name. The video (seen above) has been viewed over 17 million times. Admittedly, this toddler is one of the cutest in Hollywood. Stormi’s father Travis Scott also regularly appears on Kylie’s Instagram.

Loading...

For today though, it seems to be all about Kylie, her friend’s birthday, and that super-raunchy dress and tongue. The snap had racked up over 1.7 million likes within one hour of going live. The same time frame saw over 8,600 fans take to the comments section.

Kylie has 137 million Instagram followers. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner is followed by her famous sisters alongside a plethora of celebrities. Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Bella Thorne all follow her. Despite the February cheating scandal that appears to have left Jordyn Woods and Kylie estranged, the two continue to follow one another on Instagram.