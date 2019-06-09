George Conway To Trump: ‘Resign And Seek The Psychological Treatment You So Obviously Need’

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, ripped into President Donald Trump in a series of tweets published on Sunday morning, Mediaite reports.

Conway, who has become known for publicly and viciously insulting and criticizing Trump, questioned the president’s mental health, responding to the commander-in-chief’s tweets with calls for resignation.

Discussing Trump’s recent statements about “fake news” media — the president attacked the media again yesterday, vowing to “fight back” against criticism — Conway said that Trump is “mentally unwell,” and that his behavior would have gotten him fired from any other position.

“You’re mentally unwell. You engage in bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior, which prompts criticism of you, which triggers more bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior. You would have been fired from any other job by now,” he said.

The lawyer then explicitly urged the president to resign.

“Do yourself and the country a favor. Resign and seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.”

Conway then suggested once again that Trump would have been forced to resign from any other position by now, drawing a parallel between dynamics in corporate America and the White House, arguing that a company’s board of directors would either replace a mentally unwell CEO, or at the very least make them undergo “rigorous psychological examination.”

The lawyer also posted links to “two great books discussing [Donald Trump’s] myriad psychiatric problems.”

It is not out of the ordinary for Conway to blast President Trump via Twitter — the lawyer frequently does so, despite the fact that his wife is serving as White House counselor. But it is not only Trump that Conway has targeted.

George Conway mocks Donald Trump's "easy" suggestion for avoiding tariffs on Chinahttps://t.co/rj9LyBwhM6 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 11, 2019

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the lawyer recently took aim at Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, describing him as “an embarrassment to the legal profession.” He made the remarks in response to reports that Giuliani will stop working for Trump once he finishes “cleanup” from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

George Conway’s criticism of Trump is not a product of personal animosity or disagreement with the president’s politics, according to author Michael Wolff. In his latest book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, Wolff alleged that Conway has been facing pressure from business associates to distance himself from the Trump White House, where his wife works.

According to Wolff’s book, Conway — who is a partner at prominent Wall Street firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz — has been pressured by his business associates to “distance himself from Trump and his lies.”