Lisa Vanderpump Is Still Hopeful For An Apology From ‘RHOBH’ Cast, Reacts To Possibility On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump thinks it would be beautiful if her 'RHOBH' co-stars 'owned it.'

Lisa Vanderpump may have quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s still hoping to see one or several of her former co-stars apologize for their Season 9 behavior.

On June 8, Vanderpump responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested that things could potentially turn around between Vanderpump and her ex-co-stars if at least one of them would admit that they screwed up and could have handled things differently with Vanderpump.

“‘OWN IT’ be ‘accountable,'” the person advised. “We as an audience would love to hear one of [you] to look back and see how much time [you] all spent talking bad about [Lisa].”

Although there doesn’t appear to be any question in Vanderpump’s mind when it comes to her decision to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she responded to the possibility of hearing an apology in a positive manner.

“Now that would be a beautiful thing,” she replied.

Vanderpump and Kyle Richards had been the only full-time cast members to appear on the series on every season since it was first created in 2011 and now, Richards is the only remaining original housewife of the series.

As fans well know, Vanderpump and Richards have been close friends for years but have gone through a number of ups and downs throughout their friendship. That said, there doesn’t appear to be any chance of the two women coming back from the drama they endured during Season 9.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump and Richards came to blows at Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills mansion after Richards suggested Vanderpump was involved in the leaking of a story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to re-home a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Although Vanderpump denied telling Radar Online about the details of Kemsley’s adoption, Richards wasn’t convinced and appeared to believe Vanderpump was hiding something from her and the rest of the cast.

Even after Vanderpump took an on-camera lie detector test and passed, her co-stars still weren’t convinced she was innocent and since September of last year, they’ve been estranged.

While announcing her official exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month on the DailyMailTV, Vanderpump was asked if she would be back for Season 10.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So… no,” she replied.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.