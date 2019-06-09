Dua Lipa Goes Fully Braless Poolside, Flashes Side Boob In String Cropped Top

Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram snaps aren’t leaving much to the imagination. The British singer-songwriter has updated her account in a stylish, all-black look, but her post from today doesn’t appear to be the 23-year-old’s most covered-up appearance.

Dua’s three photos showed the star posing poolside in Los Angeles, California. The grunge look was a signature one for the star – high-waisted pants, platform sneakers, and a tiny cropped top all channeled the popular ’90s style. With her sleek black bob matching her outfit, Dua’s hues came head-to-toe. Her hair will be noticed by all, but it’s likely that Dua’s super-minimal string cropped top that’s getting fans talking. The barely-there and fully braless upper was flashing this sensation’s insane abs and sculpted shoulders, along with a hint of cleavage and side boob.

While the first photo showed the “Hotter Than Hell” singer shot full-length, the second came close up. Here, Dua was seen looking pensively downwards and she posed with one hand in her pocket. The third snap reverted to a full-length setting. With the background pool, sun loungers, and greenery, the star looked peaceful. Her caption did, however, suggest that she was prepared to go out.

Fans have been commenting.

“How u up so early after last night lol ur a legend,” one wrote.

The setting does, indeed, seem to suggest an early start for Dua.

Not all fans appeared convinced by the outfit, though.

“Y u wearing [sic] table mat?” one asked.

The comment received over 100 likes.

Lipa has been making major headlines of late. Her split from boyfriend Isaac Carew has proven a major talking point. As The Sun reports, Isaac has unfollowed Dua on Instagram. A source dished what was going on.

“Dua and Isaac have really struggled to see each other since getting back together. They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier. She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it’s been tough. It’s been a difficult decision but ultimately they haven’t been able to make things work.”

Today’s snap very much seems to show Dua solo. Her ex-boyfriend has not been mentioned and he certainly isn’t visible. While a few fans enquired whether the singer is doing well following her breakup, most comments focused on how sensational she looked.

Dua has 30.5 million Instagram followers. She is followed by high-profile celebrities including Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus.