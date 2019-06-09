Cardi B Shares Shocking Swelling After Plastic Surgery Complications Leave Her Looking Unrecognizable

Cardi B’s recent social media activity is as shocking as it is saddening. The “Money Bag” rapper has taken to Twitter to share a snap of her massively swollen feet – recent plastic surgery has left the 26-year-old with complications. Cardi has been forced to cancel several gigs following her breast and liposuction procedures.

As The Daily Mail reports on May 9, Cardi posted a picture of her heavily puffed-up feet resting on a table. The visible swelling came with words suggesting that flying had contributed to the edema.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy,” Cardi wrote.

The rapper appears to have deleted the snap, although she has uploaded a video of herself fitting her feet into sneakers and talking about her difficulties finding the right size.

Today’s news comes two days after The Inquisitr reported Cardi looking “unrecognizable” in the street. Her New York City street appearance outside a medical center came complete with a puffy face, visible chest bandages, and a toned-down wardrobe – Cardi’s loose t-shirt and leggings were a far cry from her usual getup. Likewise outside of the ordinary was her makeup-free face. Splash News obtained photos (seen below) of Cardi leaving the medical facility.

As The Inquisitr reports, the Bronx-born star had taken to her Instagram stories to share her physician’s advice and own thoughts. Cardi appeared to speak candidly.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you gonna to try to blame me.”

This year has seen Cardi go under the knife to have both breast surgery and liposuction following the 2018 birth of her daughter Kulture. In trademark Cardi style, the rapper has been brazen in showing off her new breasts – just recently, Cardi showed up to a courthouse in a shirtless pantsuit flaunting her eye-popping cleavage. She has also posted video selfies of herself flashing her shirtless chest.

Kulture was fathered by Cardi’s boyfriend Offset. The Migos rapper appears to have had an unsteady relationship with Cardi – while the two split following the arrival of their daughter, they are now back together.

Yesterday also saw Cardi post a selfie of herself dressed as a stripper. Her role alongside Jennifer Lopez in the as-yet-unreleased Hustlers movie sees Cardi play a stripper named Diamond. Fans are likely sending good wishes Cardi’s way following her somewhat shocking and swollen feet.