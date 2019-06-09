Kylie Jenner Poses For Selfie With Sofia Richie As They Celebrate Friend’s Birthday

Sofia Richie may have had trouble getting along with the Kardashian clan when she first started dating Scott Disick, but she is definitely closer to the reality TV family now — particularly with Kylie Jenner.

The two share some of the same pals, and they have recently been getting friendlier with each other, to the point that they are now getting featured on each other’s social media pages. On Saturday, Sofia and Kylie celebrated the birthday of their mutual girl friend Anastasia Karanikolaou (also known online by her friends as Stassi) in a The Handmaid’s Tale-themed bash organized by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Everyone at the lavish party dressed up as the characters from the hit TV show, in costumes that included the popular red dress and cape, as well as the white headpieces, that the women in the fictional city of Gilead wear in the series. The party-goers documented their evening on their Instagram stories, with Kylie proudly showing off the decorations that she put together for her bestie in her Los Angeles mansion. The makeup mogul shared a clip of her friends arriving at her house all dressed up, and Sofia is one of the first ones to be caught on camera as Kylie greeted them with the iconic line from the show, “Praise Be.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia also shared a couple of photos from the night on her feed, as well as some snaps and videos on her Insta stories. One of those pictures showed her and Kylie posing together for a mirror selfie, with the former also holding a red beverage. The two also often swap comments on social media, with Kylie recently dropping a few playful emojis under one of Sofia’s Instagram photos.

It seems like the Kylie Cosmetics founder may be finally moving on from her friendship with longtime pal Jordyn Woods, with whom she cut ties after it emerged that the latter had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, at a party earlier this year.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the 21-year-old had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that her former BFF broke her trust as she relied heavily on Jordyn, but it appears that she has been able to overcome the grief by hanging out with some of her other close friends, such as Stassi and Sofia. They have even managed to be in the same place at the same time even though they are not on speaking terms anymore, as it’s been reported by TMZ they were both spotted attending Stassi’s birthday bash at a night club in L.A. on Friday.