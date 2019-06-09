Jlo Reveals Which Of Her Exes Is Her ‘Booty Call’ And It’s All Kinds Of Shade

With her It’s My Party tour officially kicked off, Jennifer Lopez is making major headlines. The 49-year-old has taken to The Forum, Los Angeles’ stage for the first leg of her global tour, but Jlo isn’t fronting news outlets on account of her music alone.

Last night saw the “Dinero” singer reference one of her exes, as The Daily Mail reports on June 9. In what the newspaper called a “swipe,” Jlo is reported to have called Drake her “booty call.” Jennifer’s performance last night came with a break dance and the rapper’s “Hotline Bling” track playing – Lopez then directly referenced the 32-year-old.

“Huh. Booty call,” she said.

The shade-throwing moment is said to have caused a major “frenzy” among the concert’s crowd. It also isn’t the first time Jlo has referenced Drake on stage. The star had done so back in 2016 during her All I Have residency in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jlo and Drake were romantically linked in 2016. The pair took to social media with cozy and cuddled-up snaps. While The Daily Mail has gone all-out in stating that the two are exes, many fans still feel that evidence of a relationship was somewhat threadbare. Nonetheless, last night’s stage moment caused a stir.

As Capital Xtra reports, Jlo threw out “subtle” shade at Drake in an interview last year. She had dubbed men under the age of 33 as “really useless” during a Tinder Swipe Sessions appearance. Drake was 29 years old when he was linked to Lopez.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez in a power relationship. Jlo and her now-fiancé announced their engagement via social media in March. The romantic snaps showed the baseball player proposing to his girlfriend in a beach setting. With Alex all over Lopez’s Instagram, joint Met Gala appearances, and endless street snaps as a couple, Jen’s rumored days with Drake are a distant memory.

Then again, taking to the stage last night and mentioning a “booty call” with Drake’s music playing appeared to be a major moment. The explosive evening also saw Lopez twerking in a thong, giving a fan a lap dance, and donning three super-raunchy outfits. This star may be pushing 50, but her grip as a relevant mega-star is second-to-none.

Jlo has already posted a video of her daughter singing with her on stage – Friday night saw the star’s 11-year-old child Emme join her mother for a touching duet. With a slightly more adult theme though, last night’s performance is making headlines for a different reason.