Shadrick Jones, A Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested For Making Woman Perform A Sex Act on Her Infant Son

Jones allegedly told the woman he wouldn't arrest her for an outstanding warrant if she performed the act.

A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is accused of making a woman perform a sex act on her one-year-old son while he filmed it on his cell phone, Lafayette’s KLFY-TV reports. He allegedly told the woman that he wouldn’t arrest her for an outstanding warrant if she complied.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said that Shadrick Jones of Port Allen, who was fired from his job as an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputy, allegedly committed the crime on June 6. According to police reports, at about 4:30 p.m. on that day, after his shift had ended, Jones went to the home of 26-year-old Iyeshasa Todd — the claim that he traveled to Todd’s residence is reportedly backed up by a GPS unit in his squad car.

According to Todd, Jones told her that he was there to arrest her for an outstanding bench warrant, over her failure to appear in court for a traffic violation. However, according to The Advocate (which spells his first name as Shaderick), Jones allegedly told the woman that he would “help her out” if she performed an oral sex act on her one-year-old son. Jones, 42, claiming that it was his fantasy.

Todd allegedly did indeed perform the sex act, as Jones reportedly recorded it on his cell phone.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office

The following day, an unidentified third party showed the video to the St. Gabriel Police Department. The unnamed third party received it “through Facebook,” although how that happened is unclear.

Police say that they have a solid case against Jones, including GPS evidence of his location as well as markers in the video that link it to a device that he allegedly owned. He was arrested later Friday and charged with pornography to a juvenile, principal to first-degree rape, and malfeasance in office.

Ambeau said that this crime is one of the most disturbing things he’s witnessed in his three-decade career.

“I have 30 years of experience. This is at the top of the list for the worst case. I have never witnessed something so disgusting — it’s sickening to your stomach to see,” he said.

Ambeau, calling Jones “disgusting to the badge,” said that he believes Jones may have victimized more children in this way and is encouraging people to contact authorities if they’ve been victimized by Jones. He’s also considering contacting federal authorities for help in investigating and prosecuting Jones.

Also arrested in this case was the victim’s mother, Iyeshasa Todd. She’s been charged with first-degree rape and incest.