Jlo Twerks In Gold Thong, Bares Booty Cheeks & Gives Lap Dance On Stage

Jennifer Lopez has kicked off her It’s My Party tour. Given The Daily Mail‘s June 9 report, it looks like the 49-year-old has been putting her money where her mouth is – the concert seems to have been quite the party. Saturday’s The Forum, Los Angeles gig came with glitter galore, tiny outfits, and some raunchy behavior that included twerking and a lap dance.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer underwent several wardrobe changes during the night. Jlo’s first look came as a full glitter getup in golds. Her fringed bodysuit was shimmery, revealing, and paired with matching thigh-high boots. The star performed in front of a gold mic. Blurry as The Daily Mail‘s photos were, they did show the mother of two twerking in her gold thonged outfit – the report suggested a fair bit of twerking throughout the performance.

Lopez then switched to a sheer PVC bodysuit in greens with nothing but sequins to cover her modesty. Upping the ante with the singer’s butt cheeks on show in thonged bare-bottom chaps, Jlo’s third outfit came in whites. The Latina’s world-famous booty was on full display here.

The “Dinero” star also gave a lucky fan a lap dance. The sexy move saw the individual join Jlo on stage before being entertained as the star whipped her hair around – Lopez eventually “released” the fan.

Hype for Lopez’s tour had been making global headlines. Jennifer is set to travel the world to perform her chart-topping hits. After traversing the U.S., Lopez will be making appearances in Canada, Russia, Turkey, and Egypt.

Jlo hasn’t been dominating the stage alone for It’s My Party, though. Friday night saw the star’s 11-year-old daughter Emme join her mother on stage for a touching duet. Lopez had previously spoken to Entertainment Tonight about whether or not Emme would feature in the tour.

“Only if she wants to. Like, when she wanted to do the ‘Limitless’ video, I was very, very wary of letting her do it. But she was like, ‘Please mom, don’t pick another little girl. Pick me. I can do it.’ And she did. She was amazing.”

Fans would likely agree. Emme’s performance with her mother brought out this child’s musical talents – with a superstar singer for a mother and genes from her singer father Marc Anthony, Emme has been blessed from both sides.

Last night appeared to be more about Jennifer’s legendary outfits, twerking, and raunchy lap dance, though. Age-defying, fit, sexy, and sensational all at once, Jlo proved just why her shows sell out.