Carrie Underwood Continues To Show Off Post-Baby Body In Sexy, All-Leather Outfit During Duet With Joan Jett

Once again, Carrie Underwood is showing fans that her post-baby body is absolute fire.

As fans of the country superstar know, Underwood just gave birth to her second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, at the end of January. She is also the proud mom to 4-year-old Isaiah Fisher. But since she gave birth to baby number two, the singer’s body has bounced back incredibly fast and she continues to show off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits. In the most recent post shared with her 8 million-plus Instagram followers, Carrie delights her fans by posting a series of photos of herself and rockstar Joan Jett doing a duet at the CMA Fest.

In the post, Underwood shared 6 photos from her time on stage with the iconic rocker. The first photo in the set shows Underwood and Jett sharing a mic and blasting their killer vocals for the crowd, with both ladies clad in an all-black outfit. Jett rocks her signature dark locks and a black tank with little polka dots. Underwood also goes for the all-black look, in a sexy leather outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

Along with a black leather top that is decorated with gold rhinestones, Carrie rocks a pair of matching leather daisy dukes that show off her killer legs. As usual, the mother of two looks stunning while wearing her long, blonde locks pulled back in a high ponytail with a few pieces of hair dangling down around her face. The 36-year-old also dons a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and blush.

Since the post went live on Carrie’s account, it’s already earned her rave reviews with over 133,000 likes in addition to 580-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to comment on the amazing duet, countless others chimed in to let Carrie know how amazing she looks.

“Love this!! You both are amazing!!,” one follow gushed over the duet.

“Gives me goosebumps! I bet that sounded awesome,” a second chimed in.

“Well this is amazing!!! And that outfit is smokin’! Damn girl,” another follower wrote along with a flame emoji.

According to People, Underwood was performing at Nashville’s wildly popular CMA Fest when she shocked the audience by welcoming special guest Joan Jett on stage to perform with her. The duo played a number of songs together, including “Bad Reputation,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start” and “I Love Rock & Roll.”

It definitely seemed like a night to remember, not only for Underwood and Jett — but for the whole audience as well.