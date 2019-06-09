‘The Tony Awards’ 2019 Deets: Who Is Presenting & Where Can You Watch?

The annual Tony Awards will air on CBS live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall tonight. Hosted by James Corden for the first time since 2016, the congenial late night host will likely do his network and Broadway proud as he did three years ago when ratings were up and so was the audience. That was also the year Hamilton — a cutting edge musical that earned rave reviews again and again — was nominated 16 times.

This time around, the nominations are spread all over the board, as reported by The Inquisitr. From Beetlejuice to Tootsie to Ink, the doings on The Great White Way are well represented. Indeed, so is the acting community, with everyone from Annette Bening to Jeff Daniels to Ephraim Sykes vying to take home a well-earned Tony.

But who will be handing out the statuettes? The list is long.

According to the Tony Awards official site, hand-picked presenters for the 73rd-annual show promise to represent their lively community while wearing black tie regalia worthy of the red carpet. Those notable personalities include Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, Jane Krakowski, Abigail Breslin, Judith Light, Lucy Liu, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Samira Wiley, David Byrne, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey, Darren Criss, and Sutton Foster.

The last highly celebrated actress, seen above as she took on Manhattan on Friday, is a popular choice for giving away a Tony given she has been awarded two in the past. One, in 2002, was for best performance for a leading actress for her role in Thoroughly Modern Millie and the other was for the Younger television star’s 2011 role as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. That award was also for the best performance for a leading actress.

Meanwhile, theater aficionados who can’t be at legendary Radio City for Broadway’s biggest night will be able to watch on CBS starting at 8 p.m., ET, while West Coast fans will see the show on delay, starting at 3 p.m., PT. The three-hour show, which often goes over its time limit, will also be seen as the program unfolds at 7 p.m., CT.

For those who want to stream The Tony Awards 2019 live, subscription service CBS All-Access has that offering. So do other subscription services such as Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and PlayStation Vue.

With all this information at hand, get ready for a great night at the theater as the highly anticipated show gets off the ground, starting with the dazzling red carpet, to be viewed live on Twitter @CBS starting at 5 p.m., E.T. ET Online will also broadcast red carpet arrivals.

And then The Tony Awards 2019 will start, offering all kinds of treats once the lights go dim and the show goes on. Whatever else happens, this annual nod to what happens on New York City’s Great White Way is sure to be magical.