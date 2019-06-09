Cardi B Puts Booty On Full Display In Raunchy Stripper Outfit On Instagram

Cardi B is taking some time off from the stage life, which gives her the chance to be extra active on social media and promote her side jobs — including her appearance in the much-anticipated movie, Hustlers.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a very racy snap of herself on the set of the film, which also stars Jennifer Lopez, and her fans absolutely loved it. In the photo, she is seen rocking a very skimpy ensemble, consisting of a blue and pink thong bodysuit, which barely covered her ample assets. By posing with her back turned to the phone’s camera, Cardi put her world-famous massive booty on full display, which she has already revealed is surgically-enhanced, rather than natural.

The mother-of-one flaunted her insanely fit physique, including her long strong legs, as she wore shiny silver heels that featured straps all the way up to her thighs. She also donned long yellow nails, and her ever-changing hair was worn dark in an over-the-shoulder sleek style with a center part. Cardi’s tattoos were also on full display due to the skimpy nature of her outfit, and she posed in front of the mirror of what appears to be her trailer, as she was surrounded by several other outfits.

In the caption, she asked her over 45 million followers if they were ready for Diamond, the character she is playing in the upcoming movie, which is currently being shot in New York City, per Faded. The Bronx native stars alongside J-Lo, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and more, but her role in Hustlers is certainly not an accident.

Loading...

The film is about a group of former strip club employees who steal from their wealthy Wall Street clients, and, as many fans will know, Cardi herself used to be a stripper before she rose to stardom. While this will be Cardi’s Hollywood debut, she has previously worked with J-Lo on their hit track “Dinero,” and the subsequent music video.

For now, the “Bodak Yellow” artist has been forced to take a break in her career, as her body needs to recover from her latest cosmetic surgeries. Cardi had to cancel a few concerts after experiencing some complications following two procedures — a boob job and liposuction, according to Metro. She told her fans that she had to let her body heal properly, writing on social media, “health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do.”