Tori Spelling Grateful She Gets A ‘Do Over’ As ‘90210’ Cast Returns To The Peach Pit In New Reunion Teaser

The first teaser for 'BH90210' has been released.

Tori Spelling is looking back on her days as a teen star on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, and she says she is grateful for the chance to have a “do over” at age 46.

Spelling posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting amid the cameras on the set of the upcoming Fox reunion series, BH90210. In the caption, the mom of five said she is taking the time to appreciate “every moment” as she reunites with her co-stars nearly 20 years after the original series wrapped. Tori also wrote of the “lifetime bond” she shares with her 90210 co-stars.

Tori Spelling played Donna Martin on the famed 1990s teen drama. In February, Fox announced a reunion series in which the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members would play “heightened versions” of themselves as they try to launch a revival of their iconic ’90s series. Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Shannen Doherty have all been confirmed for the BH90210 limited series. Sadly, original Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry died in March.

Tori Spelling previously told People that the cast has come “full circle” with the 90210 reunion series.

“We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”

As Tori Spelling reflects on her 90210 past, fans are getting a sweet sneak peek of the reunion show in a new promo released by Fox. In the short clip, the ’90s gang is back together at their high school haunt, the Peach Pit. But they are armed with Barbie doll versions of their characters as they lean over a dollhouse version of the Peach Pit set, ET Online notes. In the clip, the cast members use dolls to reenact a “gossip fest” storyline from the original high school drama until Ian Ziering cuts the playtime short by suggesting they should “do this for real.”

The camera pans back to reveal the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast, with the exception of Shannen Doherty, who starred as Brenda Walsh on the series. Some fans took to Instagram to question why Doherty didn’t appear in the teaser along with her co-stars.

“No picture with her and the cast since the trailer came out, and she doesn’t post anything related to that… I really hope to see her on BH90210, I’m worried,” one concerned fan wrote.

Shannen Doherty has signed on as a star and executive producer on the BH90210 revival but has yet to be shown reuniting with the cast as they shoot the series in Canada.

Check out the BH90210 promo below.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox.